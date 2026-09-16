HPU VC Prof Mahavir launches book on turning plant waste into green fuel

Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), today launched an edited book on the emerging concept of lignin biorefineries and their potential to support the transition towards sustainable and circular bioeconomies.

Titled Lignin Biorefineries for Green Industries, the book has been edited by Dr Ravi Kant Bhatia, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, HPU, and published by CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group.

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Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the book brought together recent advances in converting lignin into value-added products, including industrially relevant chemicals, materials, fuels and other green products.

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Congratulating Dr Bhatia and the contributing authors for bringing together contemporary research on lignin valorisation, the VC emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary research aimed at converting agricultural and forestry residues into useful products while reducing dependence on fossil-based resources. He said such scholarly contributions strengthened the university’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and environmentally responsible technologies.

Dr Bhatia said the book aimed to provide a comprehensive scientific and technological perspective on lignin valorisation and the development of integrated lignin biorefineries. He said the efficient utilisation of lignin could create new opportunities for biomass valorisation, waste-to-wealth generation, renewable chemicals, bio-based materials and green industrial processes.

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He said the development of lignin-based value chains could contribute to a circular bioeconomy by transforming biomass residues into commercially valuable products.

“The book covers diverse aspects of lignin science and technology, including lignin structure and chemistry, biomass pretreatment, lignin extraction and fractionation, biological and catalytic conversion, production of value-added chemicals, lignin-derived materials, biofuels, nanomaterials and emerging applications in green industries,” he said.

“The book also highlights the growing relevance of forest biomass and agricultural residues from the Himalayan region as potential renewable feedstocks for sustainable bioprocessing. Converting such biomass into high-value products could contribute to waste management, rural entrepreneurship, employment generation and sustainable economic development in mountain regions,” said Dr Bhatia.