Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU website hacked; derogatory remarks posted against India

HPU website hacked; derogatory remarks posted against India

Officials appeal all government and non-government organisations to be vigilant as post-Operation Sindoor, cyber-attacks on the country have witnessed a surge
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:07 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
A threatening message containing derogatory remarks against the country was displayed on the official website of Himachal Pradesh University, which was hacked by unknown persons today.

According to reports, the main page of the university's website displayed a derogatory threat to the country with a picture of the Indian flag being burnt.

The website was immediately put down as soon as the threat was noticed. The authorities also informed a Delhi-based IT company that is looking into the matter.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) State CID (Cyber Crime) Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said that two cyber commandos of the Himachal Pradesh police will visit the university to find out who was behind it.

"Though, no formal complaint has been registered in this regard by the university, efforts are underway to find out the origin of the hacker" he said.

The DIG appealed all the government and non-government organisations to be vigilant and immediately inform the police as post-Operation Sindoor, cyber-attacks on the country have witnessed a surge.

