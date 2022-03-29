HPUTA seeks 7th UGC pay scale

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Association (HPUTA) has demanded the implementation of UGC 7th Pay Scale. The association has also asked for the restoration of MPhil/ PhD increments to newly appointed teachers of the university and an increase in the annual financial grant to the university.

VC meets non-teaching staff

Himachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Professor SP Bansal held a meeting with the representatives of non-teaching staff of the university on Monday. The Vice-Chancellor said the pending demands of the staff would be resolved in a time-bound manner.