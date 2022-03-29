HPUTA seeks 7th UGC pay scale

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Association (HPUTA) has demanded the implementation of UGC 7th Pay Scale. The association has also asked for the restoration of MPhil/ PhD increments to newly appointed teachers of the university and an increase in the annual financial grant to the university.
VC meets non-teaching staff
Himachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Professor SP Bansal held a meeting with the representatives of non-teaching staff of the university on Monday. The Vice-Chancellor said the pending demands of the staff would be resolved in a time-bound manner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...
Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court
Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...