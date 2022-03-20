HRA strong political alternative: Sushant

Nurpur, March 19
The Himachal Regional Alliance (HRA) will provide a third political front to the people in the Assembly elections, said former Kangra MP Rajan Sushant while addressing mediapersons here. He had recently floated the HRA by incorporating three small political outfits and three NGOs.
Sushant, president of the HRA, said that the party had been launched to address the problems of people and make the state debt free. He added that every section of society was fed up with the BJP government. People were waiting for the Assembly elections to throw the party out of power. “Earlier, people had no third option and hence voted for the Congress and the BJP alternatively. Like AAP in Punjab, the HRA will provide a third strong political alternative to the state,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...