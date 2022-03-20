HRA strong political alternative: Sushant

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 19

The Himachal Regional Alliance (HRA) will provide a third political front to the people in the Assembly elections, said former Kangra MP Rajan Sushant while addressing mediapersons here. He had recently floated the HRA by incorporating three small political outfits and three NGOs.

Sushant, president of the HRA, said that the party had been launched to address the problems of people and make the state debt free. He added that every section of society was fed up with the BJP government. People were waiting for the Assembly elections to throw the party out of power. “Earlier, people had no third option and hence voted for the Congress and the BJP alternatively. Like AAP in Punjab, the HRA will provide a third strong political alternative to the state,” he said. —