HRTC bus catches fire in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

An HRTC bus caught fire near the Lift in Shimla this morning. Fortunately, all 20 passengers managed to get off the bus before it was engulfed by thick plumes of smoke. But fire engines brought the flames under control soon.

As per an HRTC official, smoke stared emanating from the engine of the bus as soon as the driver applied brakes to stop it near the Lift.

“The exact cause of the fire will be known only after an inquiry into the incident. At present, it appears that the fire broke out due to a spark in the engine,” he claimed.