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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HRTC bus driver held with 3.7 kg poppy husk

HRTC bus driver held with 3.7 kg poppy husk

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Nurpur police district arrested a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus driver with 3.7 kg of poppy husk from his car near Raja Ka Talab on Saturday.

The CIA team acted on a tip-off that the occupant of the car was looking for buyers for the contraband in the area and stopped the vehicle and seized the poppy husk.

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Nurpur Additional SP Dharam Chand Verma said that the police had arrested the accused, identified as Jarnail Singh (48), a resident of Jyor village in Jawali tehsil of Kangra district. An FIR under Sections 15 and 25 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Rehan police station.

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Verma said that, according to a preliminary investigation, the accused was an HRTC bus driver deployed on the Pathankot-New Delhi route. He had allegedly established links with interstate drug networks that procured contraband from Haridwar and supplied it in New Delhi and Punjab. He added that further investigation was underway.

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