HRTC bus drivers call off May 30 strike

Shimla, May 26
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Bus Drivers Union has called off its proposed strike on May 30, a day before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shimla.
“Transport Minister Bikram Singh called us for a meeting Thursday evening. He accepted all our demands, including the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations and the payment of pending dues,” said union president Maan Singh Thakur. “As the Transport Minister has given us the assurance that we will start getting our dues shortly, we have called off the strike,” he added.
The union’s talks with the HRTC to resolve the standoff had failed. The HRTC management had agreed to implement the revised pay scales but refused to pay night overtime dues pending for 36 months and DA arrears from 2016. “The minister has assured us that the DA arrears from 2016 will be merged with our salary, and the night overtime dues will be paid July onwards,” said Thakur.
