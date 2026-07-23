HRTC bus overturns near Baijnath after suspected brake failure, 5 escape

Five passengers had a miraculous escape after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned following a suspected brake failure on the Ladbharol-Gangoti route, about 15 km from Baijnath, on Wednesday evening.

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According to reports, the bus was returning from Gangoti to Ladbharol when the driver noticed the brakes had failed at around 4 pm. Acting swiftly, he steered the bus into a roadside retaining wall to prevent it from plunging into a deep gorge. The impact caused the bus to overturn on its side.

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The driver's presence of mind averted a major tragedy. The bus was carrying only five passengers, including a woman, two young girls and two other women. All escaped with minor or no injuries.

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Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and helped rescue the passengers safely from the overturned vehicle.

HRTC Divisional Manager, Dharamsala, Pankaj Chadha said a detailed inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap and determine whether it was triggered by a mechanical fault, including brake failure.