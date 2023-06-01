HRTC bus rolls off road in Himachal’s Mandi, few passengers sustain injuries

Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, June 1
An HRTC bus met with a road accident at Bhanera on Mandi-Karsog highway under the Karsog subdivision of Mandi district today, in which few passengers sustained injuries.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan told The Tribune that the bus fell down from the road in the Karsog area. It is stated that around 40 passengers were on board, when the accident occurred.
Ambulances have been engaged to carry injured patients to nearby hospital for medical aid.
Detailed information is awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas
Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...
POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Police say report on wrestlers’ allegations to be submitted ...
Wrestlers' issue to come up at khap mahapanchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar today
The protesting wrestlers will not attend the congregation
Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee
Were arrested after a brief encounter in Kharar in the wee h...
Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah
Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...