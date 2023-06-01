HRTC bus rolls off road in Himachal’s Mandi, few passengers sustain injuries

Dipender Manta

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 1

An HRTC bus met with a road accident at Bhanera on Mandi-Karsog highway under the Karsog subdivision of Mandi district today, in which few passengers sustained injuries.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan told The Tribune that the bus fell down from the road in the Karsog area. It is stated that around 40 passengers were on board, when the accident occurred.

Ambulances have been engaged to carry injured patients to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Detailed information is awaited.