HRTC buses used to ferry people to rally venue: CPM

Mandi, October 13
CPM leader Bhupender Singh today alleged that the BJP was misusing government machinery for political rallies in the state.
He said the HRTC had deployed several buses from Mandi district to transport people to the venue of the rallies at Chamba and Una. Due to that, bus service was suspended on several local routes in the district.
He said, “The Prime Minister will again address a rally at Dharamsala on October 16. Buses will be deployed to transport people to the rally and bus service on local routes will suffer again.”
“The government should not suspend bus service on local routes and ensure alternative arrangements to transport people to the rally venue. The government is spending public money on rallies on the pretext of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.
