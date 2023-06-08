HRTC Delhi-Leh bus service resumes today

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 7

The HRTC will resume ordinary bus service between Leh and Delhi from its Keylong depot tomorrow. The bus service was suspended in September 2022 after to the onset of winter.

The bus will ply on the 928-km Delhi-Manali-Sarchu-Leh road and take about 30 hours to complete the journey. The one-way fare for one person for the Leh to Delhi travel will be Rs 1,740. An online booking facility is also available on the HRTC website.

Provides view of mountain passes This bus service is a convenient and economical way of providing a view of scenic spots on the Leh road to tourists

The bus will cross the Baralacha La (4,883 m), Lachalung La (5,065 m) and Tanglang La (5,328 m)

The service was started on this route in 2008 to facilitate tourists and residents of the tribal region

Anshit Sharma, Regional Manager of the HRTC Keylong depot, said that the bus would be flagged off from Keylong tomorrow.

He said, “Three drivers and two conductors will be on duty on the bus during the 30-hour Leh-Delhi journey. On departure from Leh, the first driver takes the bus to Keylong. The second one drives it from Keylong to Sundernagar while the third driver takes it from Sundernagar to Delhi.”

Last year, the bus service was resumed on June 15. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had restored the Manali-Leh highway to traffic last month. However, two-way traffic resumed on it from June 1.