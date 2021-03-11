HRTC driver killed in bus-truck collision

Hamirpur, June 1
Arun Kumar, an HRTC driver of Solan depot, was killed when his bus collided with a truck at Naswal village near Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district yesterday.
Truck driver Devinder Kumar, a resident of Samtana village in Hamirpur, was critically injured and rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital here. There were 10 persons in the bus, including the driver and the conductor. Six persons were injured. The bus was on its way from Solan to Dharamsala.
SR Rana, Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, said that a case had been registered.
