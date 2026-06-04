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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal bus driver thrashed by Amritsar tourists after minor collision near Parwanoo

Himachal bus driver thrashed by Amritsar tourists after minor collision near Parwanoo

The driver stopped to assess the damage after realising that the bus had hit a car

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:32 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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In another case of unruly behaviour by tourists, the driver of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was thrashed by two Amritsar-based tourists after the bus driver abruptly applied the brakes at a speed breaker, leading to a minor collision between the two vehicles near the Parwanoo bypass on Thursday evening.

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The bus driver stopped to assess the damage after realising that the bus had hit a car. In a fit of rage, two occupants of the car stepped out and got into a scuffle with the HRTC driver.

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The duo abused and assaulted the HRTC staffer. One of them also tried to retrieve a weapon from his car but was overpowered by bus passengers. The youths ignored a policeman who tried to pacify them. The policeman alleged that he too would have been manhandled had the passengers not intervened.

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A video of the incident, which has gone viral, drew sharp criticism from HRTC employees, who demanded strict action against the culprits.

The HRTC bus was en route from Rampur to Ambala, while the car was behind it when the incident occurred. No one was injured.

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Bus driver Girija Ram, 40, lodged a complaint with the Parwanoo police, which registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 132, 221, 224, and 3(5) of the BNS for voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting a public servant, obstructing a public servant, threatening a public servant, and common intention against the tourists.

Further investigation is underway, SP Solan Sai Dattatreya Varma said.

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