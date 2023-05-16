HRTC drivers resume night service

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Bus Drivers’ Union has deferred its call to suspend the night service within and outside the state.

The union had suspended the night service from Sunday midnight in protest against the non-payment of their overtime dues. The call was withdrawn this morning after they were invited for talks.

“We suspended our call when we received an invite from Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. He has called us for talks on May 18,” said union president Maan Singh.

“If our demand for pending overtime dues is resolved, we will continue night service. But if the demand is not met, we will again suspend the night service,” he said.