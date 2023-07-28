HRTC employee booked for embezzlement

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 27

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a former senior auditor of the HRTC depot in Chamba on charges of embezzlement. Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau SP Balbir Thakur said Surinder Kumar was booked after an inquiry was conducted on a complaint lodged by employees of the HRTC.

The employees had alleged that the suspect had diverted overtime allowances, pay arrears, salaries, medical reimbursements, gratuity, leave encashment and other allowances of employees to his own bank account as well as the bank accounts of his kin.

On inquiry, the vigilance officials found that the suspect had embezzled more than Rs 29 lakh from HRTC accounts. The SP said a case has been registered against the suspect.

