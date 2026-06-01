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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HRTC employees continue protest

HRTC employees continue protest

Threaten to launch indefinite strike from June 25

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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HRTC Drivers and Conductors Union members protest at the Pathankot depot on Saturday.
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In support of their long-pending demands, the local unit of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Drivers and Conductors Union on Saturday held a gate meeting and protest demonstration for the fifth consecutive day at the HRTC depot in Pathankot. The protest was organised under the leadership of Sahil Chaudhary, president of the conductors union of the HRTC’s Dharamsala division.

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Addressing the gathering, local drivers’ union president Happy Mehra said similar gate meetings had been held at HRTC depots across the state over the past five days and would continue until June 24. He stated that the state-level union had issued an ultimatum to the HRTC management, warning of an indefinite strike from June 25 if employees were not paid pending overtime arrears for 75 months, amounting to nearly Rs 120 crore.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Chaudhary alleged that while the state government had released an instalment of Rs 50,000 to employees of various government departments, HRTC employees had not received any such payment for the past 75 months. He also highlighted the issue of pending medical reimbursement bills and demanded their immediate clearance.

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The union leader further expressed concern over the irregular disbursement of salaries and pensions to HRTC employees and pensioners. He demanded that salaries and pensions be released on a fixed date during the first week of every month, in line with the practice followed in other government departments.

The protesting employees urged the state government and the HRTC management to address their grievances at the earliest, warning that failure to do so could lead to disruption of public transport services across the state.

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