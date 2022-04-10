HRTC employees seek judicial inquiry into mishap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

A day after Transport Minister Bikram Singh said a human error was the reason mentioned in preliminary investigation for the accident at Pandoh, transport employees have demanded a judicial inquiry into the mishap.

Slamming the minister for an “irresponsible and unfortunate statement”, the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) claimed that it had evidence to prove that the technical error was the reason behind the accident.

The JCC also questioned the claim made by the minister that there was no shortage of the technical staff for the maintenance of buses. “We need 4,690 persons to maintain a fleet of 3,350 buses. There are, however, just 1,800 employees,” the committee said.

It claimed that the HRTC owed crores to firms supplying spare parts. “Due to the pending payment, these firms often stop supplying the spare parts. It often leads to the shortage of spare parts,” the committee said.

Instead of blaming the staff and trying to hide the actual position, the minister should make efforts for the betterment of the corporation. —