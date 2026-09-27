DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HRTC operating 10 direct e-bus services to AIIMS, says Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri

HRTC operating 10 direct e-bus services to AIIMS, says Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:20 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. File
Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said the state government was providing convenient, affordable and timely transport facilities to patients and their attendants travelling to AIIMS-Bilaspur. “As part of this initiative, the government has started direct bus services to AIIMS-Bilaspur, with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) at present operating 10 e-bus services connecting various parts of the state directly to the hospital,” he added. The services were benefiting around 1,000 patients and their attendants every day, he claimed.

He said that the initiative was aimed at making healthcare more accessible by strengthening direct public transport connectivity to AIIMS-Bilaspur and ensuring that patients and their attendants could travel safely, comfortably and economically. He added that the direct bus services had been introduced to ensure that patients could reach AIIMS-Bilaspur conveniently and on time for treatment.

Advertisement

The services had eliminated the need for patients and their attendants to change buses en route, enabling them to reach the hospital within the scheduled time, he said.

Advertisement

At present, electric bus services are being operated from Chintpurni, Una, Haroli, Solan, Mandi and Jahu to AIIMS-Bilaspur. Besides, direct bus services to AIIMS are available from Karloti, Bandla, Shah Talai and Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district. “Four daily trips are being operated from Ghumarwin to AIIMS, while eight trips are being operated from Bilaspur town. More areas of the state would be connected directly to AIIMS-Bilaspur through HRTC bus services in the coming days,” he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts