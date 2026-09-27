HRTC operating 10 direct e-bus services to AIIMS, says Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said the state government was providing convenient, affordable and timely transport facilities to patients and their attendants travelling to AIIMS-Bilaspur. “As part of this initiative, the government has started direct bus services to AIIMS-Bilaspur, with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) at present operating 10 e-bus services connecting various parts of the state directly to the hospital,” he added. The services were benefiting around 1,000 patients and their attendants every day, he claimed.

He said that the initiative was aimed at making healthcare more accessible by strengthening direct public transport connectivity to AIIMS-Bilaspur and ensuring that patients and their attendants could travel safely, comfortably and economically. He added that the direct bus services had been introduced to ensure that patients could reach AIIMS-Bilaspur conveniently and on time for treatment.

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The services had eliminated the need for patients and their attendants to change buses en route, enabling them to reach the hospital within the scheduled time, he said.

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At present, electric bus services are being operated from Chintpurni, Una, Haroli, Solan, Mandi and Jahu to AIIMS-Bilaspur. Besides, direct bus services to AIIMS are available from Karloti, Bandla, Shah Talai and Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district. “Four daily trips are being operated from Ghumarwin to AIIMS, while eight trips are being operated from Bilaspur town. More areas of the state would be connected directly to AIIMS-Bilaspur through HRTC bus services in the coming days,” he added.