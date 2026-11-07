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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HRTC pensioners defer protest after 3 per cent DA hike

HRTC pensioners defer protest after 3 per cent DA hike

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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HRTC Pensioners Joint Action Committee members address mediapersons in Shimla.
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Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) pensioners have deferred their proposed protest outside the corporation’s headquarters after the state government decided to release 3 per cent of the pending 8 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA). However, they have warned the government that they will resume their agitation if the remaining 5 per cent DA is not released soon.

HRTC Pensioners Joint Action Committee (JAC) general secretary Rajendra Thakur, while addressing mediapersons on Thursday, said that they were not fully satisfied with the government’s decision and wanted the entire pending 8 per cent DA to be released .

He said that the JAC had submitted a memorandum of demands on October 13 and had decided to launch an indefinite protest outside the corporation’s headquarters on November 3. However, the corporation’s Managing Director held talks with the JAC and sought two days to take up their demands with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri after discussions with senior officials of the Transport and Finance departments. On November 4, the government decided to release 3 per cent, he added.

Thakur said that during a meeting on November 5, the HRTC Managing Director assured them that the 3 per cent DA would be paid along with the pension for November, which would be disbursed before Diwali. The management also assured the pensioners that the payment of pending medical bills up to March 31, 2026, would be made within a week and the pension of those who had opted against commutation would be commenced.

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Thakur thanked the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the corporation management for the partial relief. He said that they had deferred the agitation and not called it off.

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