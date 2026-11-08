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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HRTC pensioners protest as DA dues pile up

HRTC pensioners protest as DA dues pile up

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Una, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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The Una district unit of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Pensioners Welfare Association on Saturday staged a protest at the district headquarters against the non-payment of dearness allowance (DA). The protesters raised slogans against the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Transport portfolio.

Association president Kishori Lal said while all serving employees, including those of the HRTC, and retirees of all other departments had been given a 5 per cent DA instalment, only HRTC retirees were still deprived of their dues. The state government, he said, owes HRTC retirees 18 per cent DA. Pension arrears from January 1, 2016, had been given to all employees except HRTC retirees and medical bills have also been pending for many years, he added. Kishori Lal said a delegation of the State Joint Action Committee of HRTC retired employees had met the HRTC Managing Director on October 3.

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