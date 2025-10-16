HRTC pensioners seek end to inaction

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) pensioners staged a major protest in Shimla today against the HRTC management and the state government, alleging delay in the disbursement of pensions, non-payment of dearness allowance (DA) arrears, pending medical reimbursements and other financial benefits.

Advertisement

A large number of retired employees gathered outside the HRTC headquarters to express their anger and disappointment over the government’s continued inaction. The protesters later took out a rally up to Chaura Maidan, demanding immediate redress of their long-pending issues.

Advertisement

KC Chauhan, state president of the Transport Pensioners Welfare Association, said the pensioners were tired of repeated assurances and no concrete action. “Our pensions are getting delayed every month. Earlier, we used to receive them by the end of the month, but now they are released after a gap of one month. If the government can pay two lakh pensioners on time, why are retired HRTC employees being discriminated against?” he questioned.

Advertisement

Rajinder Thakur, secretary of the HRTC Pensioners’ Struggle Committee, warned that the agitation would intensify if their demands were not met soon. “We will go on hunger strike, fast unto death and even gherao the Secretariat in the coming days,” he said.

The protesters lamented that despite dedicating decades of service to HRTC, they were being forced to struggle in their old age. “Many pensioners are battling illnesses in hospitals, but their medical bills remain unpaid, leaving them unable to afford treatment,” they said.