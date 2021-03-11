HRTC staff seek revised pay

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

The Himachal Transport Employees Joint Coordination Committee has urged the state government for immediate implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. The committee said the state government employees have started receiving the revised pay scale from January but Employees of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were yet avail it.

The committee said, “In the past, the HRTC employees used to get the revised pay scale along with the government employees. This time they have been kept bereft of the benefit so far.’

It also demanded that the employees should be appraised about he decision taken in the service committee meeting. The state government should also clear the pending dues of the employees at the earliest, the committee added.

#hrtc