HRTC staff seek revised pay

Shimla, April 24
The Himachal Transport Employees Joint Coordination Committee has urged the state government for immediate implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. The committee said the state government employees have started receiving the revised pay scale from January but Employees of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were yet avail it.
The committee said, “In the past, the HRTC employees used to get the revised pay scale along with the government employees. This time they have been kept bereft of the benefit so far.’
It also demanded that the employees should be appraised about he decision taken in the service committee meeting. The state government should also clear the pending dues of the employees at the earliest, the committee added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs