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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HRTC to procure 250 diesel, 1,000 e-buses

HRTC to procure 250 diesel, 1,000 e-buses

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. File
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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today directed officials to expedite the procurement of 250 new diesel buses for the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC and the Himachal Pradesh Urban Transport and Bus Stand Management and Development Authority (HPUTBSMDA), Agnihotri directed that a meeting of the Vehicle Purchase Committee be convened within 15 days to take the procurement process forward without delay.

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The board also decided to take 366 HRTC buses off the road, including 12-metre buses operating under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). Agnihotri said old buses would be replaced with new electric buses to strengthen and modernise the corporation’s fleet.

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He directed the technical committee to finalise the prototype for 1,000 new electric buses to be inducted into the HRTC fleet at the earliest. The proposed buses should have a battery range of more than 350 km to enable them to operate efficiently on longer routes across the state, he said.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a new electric bus depot in Kangra. E-depots have already been approved at Nadaun, Haroli, Theog and Nahan, while the Haroli E-Depot has already commenced operations.

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