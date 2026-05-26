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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HRTC to resume Delhi-Leh bus service via Keylong on May 26

HRTC to resume Delhi-Leh bus service via Keylong on May 26

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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The HRTC Delhi-Leh route stretches nearly 990 km across some of the country’s most challenging and scenic terrains. File
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In a major relief for travellers and a significant boost to tourism in Himachal and Ladakh, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will resume its Delhi-Keylong-Leh bus service from Tuesday.

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The announcement was made by HRTC Keylong Regional Manager Anshit Sharma after the District Disaster Management Authority of Lahaul and Spiti declared the Keylong-Leh route open for all types of vehicular movement.

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The service, which remains suspended during the winter months due to heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions, is regarded as one of the most scenic and strategically important road transport links in northern India. Following the reopening of the route and completion of necessary formalities, HRTC has decided to restart operations for tourists, local residents and travellers heading to Ladakh.

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The bus will ply on National Highway-3, passing through Manali, the Atal Tunnel, Keylong, Jispa, Darcha, Zingzing Bar, Baralacha La, Bharatpur, Sarchu, the Gata Loops, Nakee La Pass, Tanglang La, Rumtse and Upshi before reaching Leh.

According to HRTC officials, the Delhi-Leh route covers approximately 990 km and the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,839 per passenger. Online booking facilities have also been made available through the HRTC portal.

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As per the schedule, the bus will depart Delhi at 12.10 pm and reach Ambala Cantonment at 3.50 pm, Chandigarh at 6.20 pm, Mandi at 10.55 pm, Kullu at 1.30 am, Manali at 2.30 am and Keylong at 5.30 am. It is scheduled to arrive in Leh at 7 pm the following day. On the return journey, the bus will leave Leh at 3.30 am and reach Keylong by 4.30 pm.

In another development, HRTC Keylong has also resumed its daily Chandigarh-Keylong bus service, which departs at 5.30 pm.

HRTC authorities have advised passengers to check weather and road conditions before travelling and follow official advisories to ensure a safe journey through the high-altitude terrain.

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