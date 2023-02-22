'Hub of corruption', HP staff selection panel dissolved

Shimla, February 21

The state government dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, with immediate effect today after the inquiry reports indicted the institution of corrupt practices over the past three years.

The government had suspended the working of the commission in December after it was found that the question paper of the JOA (IT) exam, scheduled for December 24, had been leaked with the help of an employee of the commission. “The government has decided to transfer the ongoing recruitment process from the HPSSC to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla, for the convenience of the candidates till further arrangements,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here. “Until we have an alternative testing/recruitment agency in place, the HPPSC will continue to do the job,” he said, adding that the first chargesheet in the case had been filed today.

The government had ordered two inquiries into the functioning of the commission after the paper leak. While one inquiry was conducted by the Secretary, Education, the other conducted by the Vigilance. “The reports indicate the involvement of several officials from top to bottom in the paper leak scams and other irregularities committed during the past three years,” said the CM. “The reports have indicated that malpractices were at the peak during the past three years, and question papers were sold to selected candidates. The commission had become a hub of corruption, selling jobs and depriving meritorious candidates,” the CM said, adding that the authorities were verifying who got jobs through unfair means in the past three years.

Sukhu said the decision to dissolve the commission was taken to assure the youth that no foul play would be allowed in recruitments. “We don’t want our youth to feel cheated, or have a suspicion that merit is being ignored in government recruitment,” said Sukhu. He said his government was studying the national model of recruitment for maintaining transparency in the recruitment process.

He said the employees of the Staff Selection Commission had been transferred to the surplus pool and options would be given to them to join the new departments of their choice. “And officials found involved in corrupt practices will face strong action,” Sukhu said. — TNS