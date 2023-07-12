 Huge cracks on Kalka-Shimla NH, remains closed for hours : The Tribune India

Cracks on the Parwanoo-Solan section of the NH-5, with boulders that fell down after a landslide lying next to the road. PHOTO by writer



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 11

With huge cracks and mounds of debris and boulders flowing down on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH)-5 between Parwanoo and Dharampur, the highway remained closed for traffic for most part of the day. However, a single-lane road was restored for traffic by late in the evening.

Datiyar-Dharampur stretch worst affected

The worst affected was a nine-km stretch from Datiyar to Dharampur where gushing water from the hill rendered the road unfit for plying vehicles. The incessant rain, which lashed the area during the past two days, led to erosion of soil.

Smaller vehicles coming from Chandigarh were diverted through the Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Dharampur route by the Parwanoo police. Being a narrow road, it is not fit for plying heavy vehicles which remained stranded on the highway throughout the day.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Anand Dhaiya, who visited the spot, said since muck had been deposited in culverts, the flow of water was obstructed. It led to seepage of water along with debris and boulders from the hill to the road.

“Efforts are afoot to open a single-lane for traffic by evening. As many as two poclains and as many earth excavation machines have been deployed at Koti, which was among the worst-affected sites, to clear the road. Machines like graders and poclain have also been requisitioned to clear the highway,” informed Dhaiya.

The first stretch of the 39-km highway from Parwanoo to Solan was four-laned in June 2021. Debris and boulders have been flowing down at regular intervals all along the hill which was excavated for 10 to 15 m vertically for widening the highway.

Despite lapse of nearly two years since its completion, the highway was far from being risk-free as boulders flow down the highway each time it rains.

