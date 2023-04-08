 Huge debt liabilities affect department allocations, capital expenditure : The Tribune India

Huge debt liabilities affect department allocations, capital expenditure

Huge debt liabilities affect department allocations, capital expenditure

KS Tomar

Notwithstanding whooping debt liabilities of Rs 75,436 crore inherited from the previous Jai Ram Government coupled with an increase in fiscal deficit beyond a permissible limit Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has not been deterred from his commitment to give top priority to overall development which has been pegged at about 29 per cent of the total budget of Rs 53,413 crore. It will be spent on the people-oriented welfare schemes and development projects.

An important ingredient of capital expenditure

Economists say that a serious fallout of the fiscal management is visible in the decrease of capital expenditure (creation of assets), a soul of any budget, which has gone down from Rs 6,311 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 5,202 crore in the current budgetary proposals for 2023-24, a shortfall of minus 18 per cent which can be attributed to debt liabilities. Experts feel that several latent, mandatory and compelling factors prevailing in the market have constantly contributed to the decline of allocations in creation of the assets every year.

Central Govt’s apathy towards MGNREGA

There has been a shortfall in the allocations to the states, including Himachal, under MGNREGA. As per projection, Himachal will get a reduced amount of Rs 1,060 crore (275 lakh man-days) for 2023-24 financial year as against Rs 1,273.26 crore received during the previous BJP regime. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has slashed state’s MGNREGA budget by Rs 273.26 crore for 2023-24 which will have a serious fallout on generation of employment in rural areas.

In contrast, the Himachal CM has enhanced the daily wages of workers employed in this scheme in tribal and non-tribal areas which will benefit 9 lakh workers though the state will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 100 crore.

Fiscal deficit may cross Centre-prescribed limit

Fiscal deficit is one of the most important ingredients and it is mandatory for the state government to progressively reduce the outstanding liabilities and revenue deficit which should not cross union government’s permissible limit of 4 per cent provided in the Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2005.

Himachal Pradesh’s fiscal deficit is estimated to be 4.6 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2023-24. The fiscal deficit was projected 4.98 per cent of the GSDP in 2022-23 which was higher when compared to 2021-22 (4.05 per cent). The Central government allowed the states a fiscal deficit of 4.0 per cent of the GSDP (including 0.5 per cent for undertaking power sectors reforms) in 2022-23. The previous BJP regime could not manage the fiscal deficit hence it crossed the permissible limit of the Central government.

Shortfall in outlay for govt departments

Experts feel that huge debt liabilities from the previous BJP government is responsible for the downward trend in the allocations of various departments. Barring education which has witnessed some upward trend in next year’s allocation (Rs 8,828 crore in 2023-24 as against Rs 8,412 crore IN 2022-23), the annual allocations have gone down which include roads and bridges (Rs 4,149 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 3,548 crore in 2023-24 i.e -14%), health and family welfare (Rs 3,796 crore to Rs 3,116 crore, -18 %), agriculture and allied services (Rs 3,121 crore to Rs 2,828, -9%), irrigation and flood control (Rs 986 crore to 961 crore, -13 %), water supply and sanitation (Rs 2,168 crore to Rs 1,700 crore, -22%), energy (Rs 1,247 crore to Rs 625 crore, -50 %) and urban development (Rs 945 crore to Rs 615 crore, -35%).

The Chief Minister, however, told this columnist that there will be no negative impact on his resolve to enhance expenditure on development works which will be visible in the revised estimates by the end of the 2023-24 financial year.

Experts predict that Himachal has embarked upon resource mobilisation to negate the impact of debt liabilities which must be brought under control otherwise fiscal deficit will keep on swelling, thereby affecting the capital outlay.

(Writer is a senior journalist based in Shimla)

