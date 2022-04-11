Huge rush of pilgrims leads to traffic jams in Kangra

Dharamsala, April 10
A heavy rush of pilgrims to Kangra led to choking of many roads in the district. More than 2 lakh pilgrims visited the district this weekend. Most pilgrims came to attend the two-day preaching session of Radha Soami sect head at Parour and visited the famous Jwalamukhi, Chamunda Mata and Bajjreshwari Mata temples.
There was a huge traffic jam on the Kangra-Parour road. Thousands of vehicles of the pilgrims, who came to the dera in Parour, created traffic snarls. Though police officials were deputed in large numbers, the overwhelming count of vehicles nullified their efforts.
In Kangra, there was a traffic jam in the town and on the bypass road. There were complaints of some ambulances caught in traffic jams.
