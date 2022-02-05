Huge spirit stock seized from Kala Amb firm

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 4

In a breakthrough, the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) today detected illegal stock of one lakh bulk litres of spirit worth Rs 58.50 lakh, which can be used to produce 37,000 to 40,000 cases of liquor, from a pharmaceutical company at Kala Amb. The spirit was pilfered as the e-way bills showing sales to two government offices in Kangra district were found to be fake.

A team of STED officials raided pharmaceutical company Dutch Formulation at Kala Amb, which was operating without a licence issued either under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act or by the STED.

Commissioner, STED, Yunus Khan said that a team led by Joint Commissioner Ujjwal Rana while probing into irregularities in the bottling plant at Jogindernager scrutinised its online data and found some doubtful e-way bills pertaining to the Kala Amb-based firm.

The STED had suspended the licence of the Jogindernagar plant after 11,000 bulk litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) used to manufacture liquor was found missing. It was allegedly linked to the Mandi hooch tragedy.

“On further scrutiny of the Jogindernagar plant, it was found that no manufacturing was done there but e-way bills of purchases to the tune of Rs 8.06 crore during 2020-21 were shown. The firm had shown sales worth Rs 4.77 crore though no stock was found on its premises,” said Khan.

The firm has a sister concern, Danish Lab, at Ambala, the e-way bills of which were also scrutinised. Four stocks of hand sanitiser were shown to be sent by this firm to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dharamsala, in November and December 2021. Three other stocks were shown to have been sent to the principal of Rajiv Gandhi Ayush Medical College, Paprola; both consignments were worth Rs 51 lakh. Dutch Formulation, Kala Amb, had sent another stock worth Rs 7.50 lakh to Paprola medical college.

Enquiries by officials revealed that hand sanitisers were neither supplied to the CMO, Dharamsala, nor to the medical college, Paprola.

The Commissioner said that the two firms were granted an opportunity to present the details of the transactions, but they failed to do so. The firm owner had promised to remain present on the premises at Kala Amb today but he did not turn up. Another factory of the firm was under construction at Kala Amb.

“Since this trader deals with extra neutral alcohol, which is used to manufacture alcohol, its working is being scrutinised. It appears that in the garb of supplying hand sanitisers, the firms were supplying spirit illegally,” said the Commissioner. The use the names of government institutions has left the officials shocked.

