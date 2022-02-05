Huge spirit stock seized from Kala Amb firm

Huge spirit stock seized from Kala Amb firm

In a breakthrough, the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) today detected illegal stock of one lakh bulk litres of spirit worth Rs 58.50 lakh, which can be used to produce 37,000 to 40,000 cases of liquor, from a pharmaceutical company at Kala Amb. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 4

In a breakthrough, the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) today detected illegal stock of one lakh bulk litres of spirit worth Rs 58.50 lakh, which can be used to produce 37,000 to 40,000 cases of liquor, from a pharmaceutical company at Kala Amb. The spirit was pilfered as the e-way bills showing sales to two government offices in Kangra district were found to be fake.

A team of STED officials raided pharmaceutical company Dutch Formulation at Kala Amb, which was operating without a licence issued either under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act or by the STED.

Commissioner, STED, Yunus Khan said that a team led by Joint Commissioner Ujjwal Rana while probing into irregularities in the bottling plant at Jogindernager scrutinised its online data and found some doubtful e-way bills pertaining to the Kala Amb-based firm.

The STED had suspended the licence of the Jogindernagar plant after 11,000 bulk litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) used to manufacture liquor was found missing. It was allegedly linked to the Mandi hooch tragedy.

“On further scrutiny of the Jogindernagar plant, it was found that no manufacturing was done there but e-way bills of purchases to the tune of Rs 8.06 crore during 2020-21 were shown. The firm had shown sales worth Rs 4.77 crore though no stock was found on its premises,” said Khan.

The firm has a sister concern, Danish Lab, at Ambala, the e-way bills of which were also scrutinised. Four stocks of hand sanitiser were shown to be sent by this firm to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dharamsala, in November and December 2021. Three other stocks were shown to have been sent to the principal of Rajiv Gandhi Ayush Medical College, Paprola; both consignments were worth Rs 51 lakh. Dutch Formulation, Kala Amb, had sent another stock worth Rs 7.50 lakh to Paprola medical college.

Enquiries by officials revealed that hand sanitisers were neither supplied to the CMO, Dharamsala, nor to the medical college, Paprola.

The Commissioner said that the two firms were granted an opportunity to present the details of the transactions, but they failed to do so. The firm owner had promised to remain present on the premises at Kala Amb today but he did not turn up. Another factory of the firm was under construction at Kala Amb.

“Since this trader deals with extra neutral alcohol, which is used to manufacture alcohol, its working is being scrutinised. It appears that in the garb of supplying hand sanitisers, the firms were supplying spirit illegally,” said the Commissioner. The use the names of government institutions has left the officials shocked.

Was operating without licence

  • Probe into Jogindernagar bottling plant led STED to Kala Amb firm
  • Dutch Formulation was operating without a licence
  • Bills of sister concern Danish Lab at Ambala being scrutinised
  • Owner of the firms did not appear before STED today

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

3
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

4
Trending

Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

5
Nation

Businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

6
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

7
Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

8
Entertainment

Porn case: SC grants protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra

9
Delhi

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

10
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

481 illegal debris dumpers challaned in 2021

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released