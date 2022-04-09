Human error behind Mandi bus mishap: Transport Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

As per the preliminary investigation report, the bus accident in Mandi on April 4 occurred due to a human error, said Transport Minister Bikram Singh here today.

He said that the Mandi District Magistrate had been directed to conduct thorough investigation. “Every fault cited by the driver was repaired in the workshop on April 2 and 3 and later the bus was deployed on the Shimla-Manali route. Every spare part was available in the stock to repair defects identified by the driver in the workshop,” he added.

The minister said that the accident in Chamba occurred due to a short circuit in battery wires near the fuel supply pipe. However, no life was lost in the accident.

He said that immediate interim relief was provided to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured in the Mandi bus accident. The Transport Corporation gave an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 each to the families of the deceased driver and the passenger and Rs 1.31 lakh to the injured.

The Transport Corporation was bearing the full cost of treatment of the injured passengers. Under the policy of the corporation, a provision was being made to provide a job to the wife of the deceased driver, he added.

The minister said that the allegations levelled by the Sanyukt Samanvay Morcha against the corporation were baseless. “At present, there is no shortage of mechanics with the Transport Corporation for the repair of parts and buses,” he added.

He said that the corporation procures spare parts directly from the vehicle manufacturing companies. He added that the irresponsible statement of the Sanyukt Samanvay Morcha had adversely affected the morale of the passengers and the employees.