Human rights violation in Tibet: BTSS seeks govt’s help

Nurpur, September 11
The Bharat-Tibet Samanvay Sangh (BTSS) has taken exception to violation of human rights in Tibet by China. BTSS president BR Kaundal today underscored the need to take up the issue on international platforms such as the UN.
He said the violation of human rights in Tibet reached a new high recently when China started taking DNAs of children below five years without the prior permission of their parents. “Not only this, Tibetan girls are being forced to marry Chinese with an objective to eliminate the Tibetan culture and traditions. The followers of the Dalai Lama are being arrested to curb any resistance to these unethical practices by the Chinese government,” he said.
Kaundal said China had made Tibet a dumping ground for nuclear waste and 150 Tibetan youths had self-immolated so far due to the atrocities and violation of human rights by China.
The BTSS said China had struck an agreement with Tibet in 1959 to grant it an autonomous status but later backed out due to its imperialist policy.
