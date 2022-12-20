Human skeleton found in forest

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 19

A human skeleton was found in a forest in Ghati gram panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Sansarpur police chowki in Kangra district last evening. Locals spotted the skeleton and informed the police, which seized it.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the spot from where the skeleton was found this morning and collected circumstantial evidence. Ghati panchayat residents suspect that the skeleton was that of a missing woman of the area.

Vishal Verma, DSP, Dehra, said that a case had been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. After forensic examination, the DNA test of the family members of the missing woman and the skeleton would be undertaken to identify the deceased.