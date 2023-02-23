Hundreds of deities take part in Shivratri fair procession

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 22

Hundreds of deities took part in second Shobha Yatra of the week-long international Shivratri fair here today.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur attended the Shobha Yatra as chief guest. Before joining the yatra, he paid obeisance to the presiding deity of this event Raj Madhav on the temple premises in Mandi town. Thereafter, he joined the Shobha Yatra, which started from the temple of Raj Madhav with divine sounds and concluded at Padal ground.

Hundreds of deities joined the Shobha Yatra with their musical instruments. During the procession, the entire town echoed with the divine tunes emanating from the musical instruments of the deities.

Addressing the audience at Padal ground, Sunder Thakur said that this Dev Samagam (deities’ confluence) here was a unique festival in which devotees got an opportunity to have a glimpse of deities in such a large number at a single place. People came to know about the traditional culture of the town known as “Chhoti Kashi”, where 81 temples of Lord Shiva are located.

“Due to the efforts of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Dev Samaj has received an amount of Rs 1 crore. Former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh had started several schemes for Dev Samaj,” he said.

“Dev Sadan was constructed in Mandi as a result of which better facilities have been provided to the deities during this festival,” the CPS said. “The fair is a symbol of our ancient culture and civilization and the International Shivratri festival celebrated in Mandi has its own identity,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner and chairman of Shivratri fair organizing committee Arindam Chaudhary welcomed the chief guest and honored him with a shawl and memento. The CPS was accompanied by Congress MLA from Dharampur Chander Shekhar, local Congress leaders Chet Ram Thakur, Champa Thakur, Lal Singh Kaushal, Naresh Chauhan, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri and other dignitaries present on the occasion.