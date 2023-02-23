Hundreds of deities take part in Shivratri fair procession

Mandi, February 22
Hundreds of deities took part in second Shobha Yatra of the week-long international Shivratri fair here today.
Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur attended the Shobha Yatra as chief guest. Before joining the yatra, he paid obeisance to the presiding deity of this event Raj Madhav on the temple premises in Mandi town. Thereafter, he joined the Shobha Yatra, which started from the temple of Raj Madhav with divine sounds and concluded at Padal ground.
Hundreds of deities joined the Shobha Yatra with their musical instruments. During the procession, the entire town echoed with the divine tunes emanating from the musical instruments of the deities.
Addressing the audience at Padal ground, Sunder Thakur said that this Dev Samagam (deities’ confluence) here was a unique festival in which devotees got an opportunity to have a glimpse of deities in such a large number at a single place. People came to know about the traditional culture of the town known as “Chhoti Kashi”, where 81 temples of Lord Shiva are located.
“Due to the efforts of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Dev Samaj has received an amount of Rs 1 crore. Former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh had started several schemes for Dev Samaj,” he said.
“Dev Sadan was constructed in Mandi as a result of which better facilities have been provided to the deities during this festival,” the CPS said. “The fair is a symbol of our ancient culture and civilization and the International Shivratri festival celebrated in Mandi has its own identity,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner and chairman of Shivratri fair organizing committee Arindam Chaudhary welcomed the chief guest and honored him with a shawl and memento. The CPS was accompanied by Congress MLA from Dharampur Chander Shekhar, local Congress leaders Chet Ram Thakur, Champa Thakur, Lal Singh Kaushal, Naresh Chauhan, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri and other dignitaries present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...