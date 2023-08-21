Hundreds of families rendered homeless in Palampur region

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 20

The recent flash floods in various parts of the Palampur region have rendered hundreds of families homeless and snatched their livelihoods. Gagherar and Soi Basti villages in the Bachhwai area were washed away in the recent flashflood. All roads, including small footbridges connecting the villages with Thural, Purbha and Alampur, have been washed away.

All these villages are cut off with Kangra and adjoining Hamirpur districts. In this hour of crises, villagers have come forward to help the flood-affected families. They have given them shelter, food and clothes. Over 30 families of these two villages have lost their houses and are now staying with their relatives.

Flashfloods and cloudburst had also destroyed government property. Several school buildings and health sub-centres had suffered extensive damage and need crores of rupees for rebuilding. The government school at Gadrehar has been badly damaged and only rubble is seen on the spot today. Similar was the fate of a health sub-centre in the village.

