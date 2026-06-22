Hundreds pledge to adopt healthier lifestyle

International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts on Sunday, with hundreds of people participating in mass yoga sessions and pledging to adopt healthier lifestyles through regular yoga practice.

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In Mandi, a district-level Yoga Day programme was organised at the historic Seri Manch, where a large number of residents gathered early in the morning for a collective yoga session. Addressing the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gursimar Singh described yoga as India’s ancient and invaluable heritage that has earned global recognition. He said yoga was not merely a form of physical exercise but a holistic approach to achieving a healthy, balanced and positive life. Highlighting its benefits for people of all age groups, including students, working professionals and senior citizens, he urged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routine.

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The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by demonstrations of various standing and seated postures. Participants practised Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Trikonasana, Mandukasana, Vajrasana, Vakrasana and Bhadrasana, along with pranayama and meditation. Yoga experts and representatives of social organisations also demonstrated different yoga techniques. Former minister and Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma, Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi, academicians, students and local residents attended the programme.

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In Keylong, the Ayush Department and the Lahaul-Spiti district administration organised a grand yoga camp at the Old Circuit House Ground. Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana inaugurated the event and highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

District Ayush Officer Dr Natasha Thakur and Ayush Officer Dr Suresh conducted the session and educated participants about the benefits of various asanas and pranayama practices.

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The event also carried a strong social message under the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Following the yoga session, participants took a pledge against drug abuse. The Deputy Commissioner said a special awareness campaign was being conducted in the district from June 19 to 26, featuring educational and community outreach programmes to spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Meanwhile, in Kaza, a sub-divisional-level programme was organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. SDM Dikshit Rana encouraged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. Around 150 participants, including government officials, ITBP personnel, monks, students, women’s groups and local residents, took part in the event, which also featured an anti-drug awareness campaign and a pledge ceremony.