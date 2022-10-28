Hurt in terrorist encounter, Shimla rifleman dies

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 27

Rifleman Kulbushan Manta, a native of Gaunth village in Kupvi tehsil of Shimla, suffered a gunshot injury during a search operation at Washran village in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, he succumbed to the injury in the hospital. Acting on a specific intelligence input of the presence of a Pakistani terrorist in Washran village, a joint cordon and search operation by personnel of the Army and the JK Police was launched in the wee hours of October 26.

The search operation commenced in the morning. While the search party was moving towards a forest area, the terrorist opened fire on the search party. In the ensuing gunfight, rifleman Kulbushan Manta suffered the injury. He was immediately evacuated to Baramulla by road and further evacuated by a helicopter to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

He suffered a cardiac arrest around 11.45 this morning and could not be revived and was declared dead.

The braveheart is survived by his wife Neetu Kumari. The mortal remains of the braveheart will be sent for the last rites to his native village tomorrow.

