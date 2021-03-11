Husband assaults 34-yr-old woman, case registered

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 24

A 34-year-old woman, Manisha Thakur, was allegedly assaulted by her husband and in-laws at her native village Bharanta near Nagrota Bagwan, 20 km from here, on April 20.

Manisha said she had married an ex-serviceman, Suraj Thakur, 10 years ago. Since then, she has allegedly been a victim of domestic violence and faced harassment at the hands of her in-laws.

Hundreds of members of 10 Mahila Mandals of Thural assembled at the house of the victim’s parents today. They held a protest over the incident and demanded immediate arrest of her husband.

They appealed to the Kangra SSP to constitute a SIT for the case. Manisha received multiple injuries in the assault. Her teeth were also broken.

Nagrota Bagwan Station House Officer Ashok Kumar, when contacted by The Tribune, said the police had registered a case under Sections 325 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code but no arrest had been made so far as the accused was absconding.

He said the police were waiting for the medical report, after which they could add Section 498 that pertains to domestic violence.