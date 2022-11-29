Husband held for dowry death

Our Correspondent

Una, November 28

The police today arrested Manish Kumar of Guglehar village in Gagret subdivision for dowry death after his wife allegedly died by suicide.

As per ASP Praveen Dhiman, the victim, Nancy — who got married to the accused two years ago — consumed some poisonous substance on November 2 and was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, on November 4. She died at the PGI on November 27.

The victim’s mother, Bala Rani of Silha village in Ludhiana of Punjab, lodged a police complaint. She alleged after the marriage, the in-laws of her daughter used to demand dowry and torture her mentally and physically. She said while her daughter consumed poison on November 2 and was referred to the PGI on November 4, her in-laws informed them about the incident on November 6.

She accused Manish Kumar and his mother, Asha Rani, for assaulting her daughter and abetting her suicide. The ASP said a case under Sections 498A and 306 of the IPC had been registered.