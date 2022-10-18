Nurpur woman's death: Husband, kin sent to 14-day judicial remand

Nurpur, October 17
Days after a man, Abhinav of Gurchal village near here, along with his sister and brother-in-law, was arrested for allegedly torturing his wife and forcing her to end her life, the police today produced the trio in the court that sent them to 14-day judicial remand.
Meanwhile, SP Ashok Ratan clarified that the police didn’t take the possession of the woman’s body from the house of her in-laws as Abhinav had already brought it to the Nurpur Civil Hospital on October 14 night.
