Nurpur woman's death: Husband, kin sent to 14-day judicial remand

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 17

Days after a man, Abhinav of Gurchal village near here, along with his sister and brother-in-law, was arrested for allegedly torturing his wife and forcing her to end her life, the police today produced the trio in the court that sent them to 14-day judicial remand.

Meanwhile, SP Ashok Ratan clarified that the police didn’t take the possession of the woman’s body from the house of her in-laws as Abhinav had already brought it to the Nurpur Civil Hospital on October 14 night.

