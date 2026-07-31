Every passing day brings another sunrise over the towering mountains of Lahaul-Spiti. Yet for Sumita Sharma, each morning begins with the same unanswered question, 'Where is my husband?'

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For nearly two weeks, Sumita has refused to give up hope. Her husband, Anil Marla (42), a resident of Hyderabad and an experienced motorcycle rider, disappeared after a tragic accident on July 19 near Sumdo Mod 3 on the remote Darcha-Shinku La road in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district. Since that day, rescue teams, police personnel, SDRF units, volunteers and local residents have searched tirelessly through deep mountain gorges, icy streams and dangerous riverbanks — but Anil remains missing.

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Only his motorcycle and a few personal belongings have been recovered. The man his family loves has still not been found.

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Anil was riding his Royal Enfield Himalayan while travelling from Padum in Zanskar Valley of UT Ladakh towards Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh, when tragedy struck.

According to officials, he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near Sumdo Mod 3 and plunged into a deep mountain gorge. He was wearing complete protective riding gear, including a helmet and heavy riding jacket.

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Search teams recovered his damaged motorcycle, helmet, mobile phone and travel bag from the mountain stream and nearby area but there is still no sign of Anil.

Investigators believe the powerful current of the mountain stream may have swept him downstream into the Bhaga river, eventually carrying him towards the Tandi confluence, where the Bhaga and Chandra rivers merge to form the mighty Chenab.

Since then, the search has expanded across riverbanks and inaccessible stretches of the valley. Every day, police personnel, SDRF teams and volunteers continue to comb the rugged terrain despite difficult conditions. Drones have been deployed to scan riverbanks and inaccessible locations that are nearly impossible to reach on foot.

According to DSP Keylong Rashmi Sharma, the search operation remains active despite there being no breakthrough so far.

"We have not found any trace of the missing biker yet. Search operations are continuing with the help of police teams, SDRF personnel and drone surveillance along the riverbanks. Every possible effort is being made to locate him" the DSP said.

Speaking about the painful sequence of events, Sumita recalled receiving Anil's last message on July 19.

He told me he was travelling through Lahaul Valley on the Darcha-Shinku La road after leaving Padum in Zanskar.

Later that afternoon, around 4 pm, she tried calling him. His phone was switched off. She kept trying. The entire night passed without sleep. The next morning, she dialled again and again, hoping he would answer. There was only silence.

Unable to bear the uncertainty, she contacted police stations in both Keylong and Padum seeking help. Soon afterwards came the news she had feared. The police informed her that Anil had met with an accident near Darcha.

"The news completely shattered me," she said. He was a safe rider, she added.

What makes the tragedy even harder for the family to accept is Anil's experience on the road. "He was a professional rider and always drove carefully. He never believed in speeding. How this happened has become a mystery for me," said Sumita.

For days now, Sumita has been camping in Lahaul, refusing to leave until every possible effort has been made to find her husband.

Hope, she says, is all she has left. "The pain is unbearable, but I am still hoping against hope that my beloved husband will be found."

The family has requested the district administrations and police of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, as well as Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu & Kashmir, to remain alert for any possible clue.

Their appeal extends beyond government agencies. They are requesting local villagers, shepherds, trekkers, tourists, travellers, volunteers and personnel working at hydroelectric projects and dams along the river to keep a watch.

If anyone notices clothing, riding equipment, personal belongings or anything that could help locate Anil Marla, the family urges them to immediately call his wife Sumita Sharma on +91 97693 00296 or contact the Keylong police station (01900202223), Lahaul-Spiti.

Despite the anguish, the family has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Himachal Pradesh Police, SDRF teams, local residents and countless volunteers who continue to stand beside them in this difficult time.

As for Sumita Sharma, she continues to wait — for a phone call, breakthrough or closure.

For her, every passing day carries only one prayer: "Please don't stop searching. Bring my husband home.”