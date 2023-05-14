Hyderabad tourist drowns in Spiti river

Mandi, May 13
A tourist from Hyderabad in Telangana drowned in the Chandra river in Lahaul and Spiti district today. The deceased has been identified as Pandurang Teburam (43), a native of Hyderabad.
According to the police, information was received that a tourist from Hyderabad had fallen into the Chandra river at Koksar village in Lahaul and Spiti. A police team along with locals tried to rescue him, but in vain. Later, the tourist’s body was fished out of the river.
The police said, “A relative of the deceased was accompanying him when the incident happened. The body has been taken to the district hospital, Keylong, and will be handed over to the bereaved family after a post-mortem. The incident is being investigated.”
