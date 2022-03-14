Hydrogen plant in Chamba soon

Balkrishan Prashar

Chamba, March 13

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has decided to provide a 33-seater bus based on hydrogen fuel and set up a hydrogen fuel generation plant through a 250 kW photovoltaic solar plant in Chamba district as a pilot project. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will operate the bus at important tourist places of the district.

NHPC Chamera project-II general manager SK Sandhu disclosed this at a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner DC Rana. Sandhu

provided the information on the technical aspects with regard to setting up of a hydrogen mobility-based project in the district.

He said the bus on full fuel tank would run around 200 km. After the hydrogen was produced from the solar plant, the remaining electricity supply would be sent to the local grid.

The DC said electric and hydrogen-based fuel technology was expanding which was good keeping in view the climate change. It would be a matter of pride to have the first such project not only in Chamba district but in Himachal Pradesh.

Various issues regarding setting up the project were discussed. It was decided that the project would be set up on the land available with NHPC.

For the selection of the land for the project, the DC has directed to constitute a committee of officers of various departments under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrates which would inspect the land on March 15.

Various department and NHPC officials would visit the plant set up by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) at Faridabad to get the knowhow about the project, the DC further said.