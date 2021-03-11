I am party worker first and CM later: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

Retaliating to state Congress president Pratibha Singh’s remarks, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he had in no way belittled the status of the chief minister by personally extending invitations to people for the Prime Minister’s rally as he is a party worker first and a CM later.

“I consider myself fortunate to be performing a duty assigned to me by the party to personally go to people’s houses to invite them for the PM’s rally to be held here on May 31,” he said responding to remarks by the Mandi MP.

She had alleged that Thakur was bringing the status of the CM’s post into disrepute. Incidentally, the CM had also gone to Pratibha’s house in Jakhu here on Sunday to invite her for the function, after which she made the remarks.

Thakur said that in a democracy, politicians must exercise humility and simplicity.

“Maybe this is her thinking as she comes from a different background while I come from a humble one and have no qualms in going to people’s houses to invite them."

The rally on Tuesday will mark the completion of eight years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Thakur and the family of former CM Virbhadra Singh have had a love-hate relationship.

Virbhadra always showered praises on Thakur while referring to him as a simple and honest man, a trend continued by wife Pratibha and MLA son Vikramaditya, much to the discomfiture of the Congress.

Pratibha is on record thanking Thakur for extending all possible help when her husband was unwell and for providing a government helicopter to bring him from Chandigarh to Shimla.

Thakur said invitations had been extended to all MPs and MLAs, including those from the Congress, to be a part of the function.

“As many as 17 lakh people will join the function virtually from across the country and another 50,000 will join from Himachal,” he revealed.

Ministers and senior party leaders will remain present at 11 district headquarters in the state.

Though Thakur faced embarrassment when Pratibha won the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll, a personal setback to the CM, the relations between the two families have remained cordial.