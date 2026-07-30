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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘I am richest CM ’ narrative BJP’s bid to sully my image: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

‘I am richest CM ’ narrative BJP’s bid to sully my image: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:12 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A delegation of Junior Office Assistants (JOA-IT) calls on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Wednesday.
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The BJP is trying to tarnish his image by way of a propaganda that he is the richest Chief Minister in North India while his property has actually reduced, said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Wednesday. “I have not bought any property after becoming Chief Minister and all property that I own finds mention in my election affidavit. So, the BJP’s social media wing is trying to create a false impression to malign my image,” said Sukhu. He added that the value of his property that he had bought many years ago may have appreciated, showing an increase in the value of his assets.

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Sukhu said that he had worked in Shimla for the past 40 years and it was through his hard earned money that he had bought these properties many years ago. “If anybody has any doubt about my properties, he can get these verified from the Enforcement Directorate or the CBI. It appears that the BJP has launched a political conspiracy to tarnish my image,” he added.

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He said that these properties had been mentioned in his election affidavits in the past 20 years. “I bought a plot in Shimla for Rs 12 lakh 20 years ago and constructed a house on it. The value of this property might have appreciated, showing an increase in my income,” he added.

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Sukhu said, “This appears to be a political conspiracy by the BJP. In fact, my property has reduced which will be reflected in the election affidavit that I will file next year.” He added, “Questions are being raised that how can a person from a humble background have assets worth crores of rupees. I want to say that anybody can buy property with his hard earned money, so it is wrong to create this kind of an impression,” he added.

He also lashed out at Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut for making derogatory remarks against the NEET aspirants and students. “She should not try to give a political colour to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” he added.

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