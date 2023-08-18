Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

ANI

Shimla, August 18

After the tragic landslide in the Summer Hill area of the rain-battered Shimla district, a lone survivor Ram Singh of Shiv Bari temple collapse incident on Thursday said he was at the top floor when the incident occurred and he shouted for help and people came to rescue him and he was saved.

Ram Singh said, "I was sleeping in a house beside the temple. I woke up to a sudden loud noise and just after that something fell on me and I was under the debris. I shouted for help and people came to rescue me. The money I had was lost during the incident."

Ram Singh has requested the state government for additional aid as all his savings were lost in the disaster and he still had injuries.

"I have injuries in the abdomen region and I need additional help from the government. Whatever money I had saved is lost. When the tree fell after the landslide the temple collapsed and we were buried in rubble and I shouted for help."

The National Disaster Response Force on Thursday said 13 bodies had been recovered.

Earlier, a family lost members spanning three generations in the mishap. According to officials, seven members of the family, including three children, were at the Shiv temple when it collapsed.

