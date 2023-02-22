I-T raid at Baddi packaging factory

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 21

Income Tax (I-T) teams raided the premises of Ultimate Flexipack Ltd, a packaging firm, at Baddi in the district today.

It was part of the nationwide raid on the firm’s 64 locations in 15 cities of Gujarat,

Maharashtra, MP, Uttarakhand and Haryana etc.

Firm directors had been under surveillance of I-T sleuths, owing to alleged financial misappropriation. The raid, which began around 5 am, continued till late in the evening. The staff were not allowed to enter the factory. The IT officials examined various records of the firm, which is the biggest manufacturer of blown polyethylene films in the Asia Pacific region.

The IT officials had approached the Baddi police for assistance, said DSP Priyank Gupta.