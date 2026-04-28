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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IAF officer from Bhoranj promoted as Air Vice Marshal

IAF officer from Bhoranj promoted as Air Vice Marshal

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 08:58 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Bhupendra Singh Kanwar
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Local citizen Bhupendra Singh Kanwar has been promoted as Air Vice Marshal in the Indian Air Force (IAF). He is a native of Doh village near Bhoranj in Hamirpur district. He had completed his early education at Kanjian and joined the 4th batch of Sainik School at Sujanpur Tihra in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (1987 batch) and was commissioned into the Flying Navigation Branch of the IAF in December 1991.

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He assumed the charge of the Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel and Civilians) on April 13 after 34 years of exemplary and dedicated service. His achievement is a matter of pride not only for the district but also for the state. Kanwar has to his credit over 4,000 flying hours on aircraft such as HS-748 Avro, An-32, and IL-76. Early in his career, he had demonstrated exceptional aptitude that led to his selection for the Qualified Navigation Instructor Course.

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Kanwar had also served as the Deputy Director General of the NCC for Karnataka and Goa, where he trained over 95,000 cadets. He was honoured with the AOC-in-C Commendation and the Chief of Air Staff Commendation for his distinguished services. He was also decorated with the Vishisht Seva Medal in recognition of his remarkable contributions to developing a modern, web-based training system.

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Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated Kanwar on his promotion as Air Vice Marshal.

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