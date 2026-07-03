IAF officer from Kangra promoted as Air Vice Marshal

After promotion to the rank of Air Vice Marshal, Arvind Thakur assumed charge as the Senior Maintenance Staff Officer (SMSO) of the Indian Air Force’s South Western Air Command on July 1. He is a native of Tiara village in Kangra tehsil. Commissioned into the Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) Branch in 1994, the air force officer’s distinguished career spans over 32 years of important command and staff assignments. Before assuming his current role, he served as the Command Engineering Officer of Western Air Command. His previous key appointments included the Chief Engineering Officer of a premier airbase and the Commanding Officer of Rafale Training School. In recognition of his exemplary and distinguished service, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) on January 26, 2019.

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Air Vice Marshal Thakur had done his schooling from Sacred Heart High School, Sidhpur in Dharamsala, and DAV College, Kangra, Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, and MBA from FMS, Delhi University. He had attended the Technical Staff Officer Course, Higher Command Course at the College of Defence Management (CDM), prestigious Flight Safety Course in the USA and advanced training on the Rafale aircraft in France.

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Caption: IAF officer Arvind Thakur from Dharamsala promoted as Air Vice Marshal.