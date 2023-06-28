IAS/HAS transfers in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

In a minor administrative reshuffle, the government today ordered transfer and postings of nine IAS and eight HAS officers.

Rohan Chand Thakur, a 2009 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Managing Director, HP Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) replacing Sandeep Kumar, who has been posted as Special Secretary, Technical Education.

Ashish Kohli, a 2006 HAS officer, posted as commissioner, Shimla Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Secretary, State Transport cum Additional Commissioner Transport in place of Hemis Negi, HAS, who has been posted as Managing Director HP State Agriculture Marketing Board. Another HAS officer Bhupender Singh, MD MILKFED, has been posted as Commissioner, Shimla MC in place of Kohli.

Manasi Sahay Thakur, also a 2009 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Labour Commissioner cum Director Employment.

Pankaj Rai, Special Secretary Education has been relieved from the additional post of Special Secretary Planning. Shubh Karan Singh, holding additional charge of CEO HIMURJA, has been posted as its CEO.

Abhishek Verma, MD, General Industries Corporation, has been posted as Additional DC, Shimla.