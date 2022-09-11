 IAS officer questions Chief Secretary RD Dhiman’s appointment : The Tribune India

IAS officer questions Chief Secretary RD Dhiman’s appointment

Nisha Singh of ’87 batch shoots off letter to Governor, CM

RD Dhiman was appointed the CS after the removal of Ram Subhag Singh (1987 batch) on July 14.

Shimla, September 10

The squabbling among the top bureaucrats is out in the open with two officers, superseded during the appointment of the Chief Secretary (CS), airing their grouse. Besides the issue of omitting the name of a senior bureaucrat from the list of officers with doubtful integrity (ODI) is being dragged to the High Court.

This stems from the appointment of RD Dhiman, a 1998 batch officer, as the CS, superseding two officers, after the sudden removal of Ram Subhag Singh (1987 batch) on July 14. With Dhiman due to retire on December 31, 2022, the fight for the appointment of the new CS seems to have already begun.

To pave the way for his appointment, three senior officers — Ram Subhag, the outgoing CS, his wife and seniormost IAS officer Nisha Singh (1987 batch) and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Gupta (1988 batch) — were appointed Principal Advisers.

Now Nisha has questioned the appointment of Dhiman as she shot off a letter to the Governor and the Chief Minister. She not only questioned her supersession but also said the work done by her was ignored and under such circumstances can the CS, who is junior to her, advise the CM. She also aired her grievance by stating that the present dispensation does not seem to be ready positively towards women officers and women in general.

Sanjay Gupta, whose seniority too was overlooked, has also written to the CM. He has expressed apprehension that being head of all probing agencies, Dhiman could harm him and he feared threat to his life.

The fact that the issue of the name of Prabodh Saxena, ACS (Finance), not figuring in the ODI list being dragged to the HC is also part of this tussle among the babus for the top post. 

‘Her work ignored’

  • RD Dhiman (in pic) was appointed the CS after the removal of Ram Subhag Singh (1987 batch) on July 14
  • IAS officer Nisha has not only questioned her supersession but also alleged that the work done by her was ignored

